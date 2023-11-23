Rescuers rush to 5-car crash in Columbia County

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescuers responded on Thanksgiving morning to a five-vehicle accident with possible injuries in Columbia County.

The crash was reported just before 9:30 a.m., and victims were possibly trapped at the scene on Old Evans Road near Harden Street.

A car was in a ditch.

With a vehicle smoking soon after the wreck, rescuers were prepared to fight a vehicle fire.

Half an hour after the crash, the road was blocked and deputies were redirecting traffic. Around that same time, two ambulances left the scenes with their sirens sounding.

three tow trucks were on the scene, as well.

The crash came on a busy travel weekend, with more than 1.5 million Georgians planning to drive somewhere for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Authorities said they’d be out trying to keep the roads safe amid the travel surge.

“You’re going to see a tremendous amount more violations than you’d normally see on a regular day,” Sgt. Rodney Rozier said.

