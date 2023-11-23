Panera Bread holds fundraiser for local domestic violence center
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fundraiser was held on Wednesday to help benefit Safehomes of Augusta at Panera Bread in the Augusta Exchange.
The domestic violence center received 25% of the sale when customers presented a flyer or scanned a QR code at the end of the purchase.
To learn more or donate to Safehomes of Augusta, visit their website.
Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.