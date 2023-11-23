Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Local Krogers offer meal deal for your Thanksgiving dinner

Kroger
Kroger(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Did you forget something for your Thanksgiving dinner?

Krogers in the Augusta area might have you covered.

Locally, discounts are still available in stores and online with the Kroger app.

Store Manager Robby Pierson told us that they might not have a frozen turkey in stock, but if you come in before 4 p.m. on Thursday, you could find a deal on side dishes.

“It covers everything. You got your sides. We offer Kroger brand, where you get value without compromise. You got your bread, pumpkin pie, cool whip, cranberries, all the goodies for less than $40,” said Pierson.

He said you will have to have a Kroger plus card and that in total averages out to about $5 per person and it covers everything you would need for Thanksgiving dinner.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Barnes
Grovetown Middle School teacher arrested on S.C. warrant
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Aiken County crash sends 4 to hospital, blocks traffic on I-20
This Thomson neighborhood was the scene of a shooting that calimed a teenage boy's life.
3 teens arrested in slaying of Thomson 14-year-old
McCormick State Prison, McCormick, S.C.
3 more employees indicted in McCormick State Prison scandal
Devin Davon Davenport, 30.
New details in stolen Wagener patrol car investigation

Latest News

Swainsboro Tigers
Swainsboro Tigers roar their way to state quarterfinals
Swainsboro Tigers roar their way to state quarterfinals
Holiday Gingerbread Village
Visit this gingerbread village at Augusta Museum of History
Visit this gingerbread village at Augusta Museum of History