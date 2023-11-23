Local Krogers offer meal deal for your Thanksgiving dinner

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Did you forget something for your Thanksgiving dinner?

Krogers in the Augusta area might have you covered.

Locally, discounts are still available in stores and online with the Kroger app.

Store Manager Robby Pierson told us that they might not have a frozen turkey in stock, but if you come in before 4 p.m. on Thursday, you could find a deal on side dishes.

“It covers everything. You got your sides. We offer Kroger brand, where you get value without compromise. You got your bread, pumpkin pie, cool whip, cranberries, all the goodies for less than $40,” said Pierson.

He said you will have to have a Kroger plus card and that in total averages out to about $5 per person and it covers everything you would need for Thanksgiving dinner.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.