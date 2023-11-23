Greenbrier student, teacher are performing in Macy’s parade

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade steps off today in New York, two musicians from Greenbrier High School will be performing.

Rutledge Boykin, an assistant band director, has been selected to join a marching band of 400 band directors from across the country. He’ll be in a parade entry called “Saluting America’s Band Directors.”

Also in the parade performing with the All-American High School Marching Band will be Boykin’s student, Jordan Evans, who plays the tuba at Greenbrier.

WATCH THE PARADE:

Coverage of the 97th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade starts at 8:30 a.m. on Channel 26 via NBC and at 9 a.m. on Channel 12 via CBS. A Spanish simulcast on Telemundo, Channel 17, will be hosted by Carlos Adyan and Andrea Meza.

“I am so excited for this performance opportunity. I am one of 14 teachers from the state of Georgia who will play in this group and I feel so honored to represent our community in such a beloved tradition,” Boykin said ahead of the journey to Manhattan.

For the proud parents of Evans, a junior at Greenbrier, the parade will be an emotional moment.

“I now get to not only see it, but my kid is in it,” said Sonia Evans, Jordan’s mom.

Not to toot his own horn, but Jordan’s parents say his dedication has gotten him this far.

“He practices it on his own. We do not need to harp on them or push him a little to practice. He is always practicing,” said Jason Evans, Jordan’s dad.

He practices at home and at school.

“You get to sit with yourself and be like, ‘Wow, 53 million people are gonna see me on TV marching with something as famous as Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,’” said Jordan.

“This is like one event that just allows me to be like, ‘Wow, this is where my future is heading,’” said Jordan.

Rutledge Boykin, assistant band director at Greenbrier High School, will be performing in the Macy's Thanbksgiving Day Parade. (WRDW/WAGT)

Coming with Jordan is one instrumental figure in his musical life.

Boykin said: “It was just like, a big epic, high five. I’m going so we’ll have Thanksgiving together in the streets in New York City. Our day starts at 1:30 in the morning, once I go to bed at 1:30 that afternoon, I think that’s going to be probably the fastest 12 hours I’ve ever lived in my life.”

