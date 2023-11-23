Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Breezy conditions will be moving out after midnight as skies turn mostly clear. Lows tonight will be chilly in the upper 30s and low 40s for your Thanksgiving morning.

Totally dry skies return just in time for the holiday. Expect partly cloudy skies for your Thanksgiving afternoon with high temperatures on the cool side right around 60 degrees.

For Black Friday, expect a chilly start with morning temperatures in the upper 30s and the opportunity for an isolated shower at any point throughout the day Friday. Most locations look to stay dry. Our weekend is looking totally dry with highs in the low 60s and a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Saturday could be a tad breezy with winds out of the northeast at 10-15 MPH. Keep it here for updates throughout the week!

