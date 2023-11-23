CSRA’s nonprofits ready to serve Thanksgiving meals today

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several local nonprofits and organizations across the Augusta area are gearing up for a busy Thanksgiving holiday.

Right off Broad Street, Café 209 is busy preparing to help people experiencing homelessness. Tables line the inside of the restaurant as friends and family work to put together care packages.

Their goal is to hand out as many toiletries and essentials to people needing help this holiday season. That also includes a big Thanksgiving meal for anyone who needs it.

Cassandra Brown, the owner of Café 209, and Melvin Parker from Piecing It Together Inc. are working to make “Feast in the Streets” happen.

“This is something that is near and dear to our hearts. And so we wanted to give it back to our community and what they have given to us,” said Parker.

In the back, they’re cooking up their massive meal for Thanksgiving. Anyone in need can come down the Café 209 from 11-1 to grab a hot meal. They say they’re doing this because anyone could be in their shoes.

“We have to all understand that we are seconds away from something like this happening to us. Thanksgiving is just one of those special occasions that we want to give back and feed the homeless,” said Parker.

Just a couple of blocks away at the Master’s Table Soup Kitchen, they’re hard at work preparing their Thanksgiving lunch for hundreds of people.

“We’ll be having pumpkin pie and homemade pound cake that day. We have turkey, dressing, collard greens, macaroni and cheese, and yams,” said Ladonna Doleman, manager of the Master’s Table Soup Kitchen.

They’re expecting around 200 to 300 people to show up at around noon for their Thanksgiving feast. Doleman says more and more of the faces they’re seeing are families and young children.

“We have seen our numbers have been doubled since the month of October. Our building did 8,490 trays for the month of October. That goes to show that food insecurity is right here in our own back doors,” said Doleman.

They’re making sure everyone secures a meal this holiday season.

“It is just a joy to be able to bring families inside of a building, for them to be able to sit down in fellowship and have a great meal together,” said Doleman.

What’s planned today

Thanksgiving dinner at Fort Eisenhower Conference Center will include turkey, ham and all the fixings. It will be $30 for adults, $15 for kids, and free for kids 3 and under. To make a reservation, go to the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce’s website.

Nov. 23 -1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Heart to Heart Prescription Assistance Foundation and Special Events by Shelia, LLC. will host a Thanksgiving Day dinner and community event. Care packages will be given out to include clothing, toiletries and more. The event will be held at 1647 Gordon Highway. To learn more go to the foundation’s website.

Nov. 23 - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Salvation Army of Augusta is pleased to extend a warm invitation to the media and the entire community for a Thanksgiving dinner at the Center of Hope on Nov. 23. The holiday meal will begin with serving shelter clients, ensuring that those in need have a special Thanksgiving meal. At 5:30 pm, doors will open to anyone in the community who wishes to share in the spirit of Thanksgiving with a delicious dinner. The Thanksgiving dinner will be generously provided by TBONZ.

Nov. 23 - 5:30 p.m.

The return of Feast in the Streets will be feeding the homeless on Thanksgiving Day and providing dinner along with toiletry items to those in need. The feast will be at the Corner of Monument Street and Broad Street at Cafe 209.

Nov. 23 - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

