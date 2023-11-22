Submit Photos/Videos
World’s largest Bob Ross painting exhibit open now in North Carolina

The exhibit on the campus of NC Wesleyan University features more than 75 paintings.
The Mims Gallery inside the Dunn Center at NC Wesleyan University is currently home to the world's largest Bob Ross painting exhibit.(tcw-kltv)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WBTV) - Happy little clouds have made their way to North Carolina, where the world’s largest Bob Ross painting exhibit is on display now.

Running now through Jan. 4, 2024, the exhibit, which features more than 75 paintings, is open at the Mims Gallery inside NC Wesleyan University’s Dunn Center.

In addition to it being the biggest in the world, it is also the first Ross exhibit in North Carolina, organizers say.

Patrons can choose time slots from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 2-5 p.m. daily until tickets are sold out.

Tickets are $15 per person and children under five get in free. They can be purchased here.

Ross is best known for his instructional art show “The Joy of Painting,” which aired from January 1983 to May 1994.

