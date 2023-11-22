What the Tech: Tiktok famous gadgets

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - What do TikTok fans want for Christmas? Something they’ve seen on TikTok.

Creators are posting lots of videos of gift ideas for people interested in fashion, skincare, and gadgets.

Some of the gadgets in the videos seem too good to be true, so we set out to try a couple of the more popular and shared videos.

The two gadgets we chose have millions of views and are easy to see. The first is what some call a TikTok scrolling ring.

We found one on Amazon for about $20, and there are many brands and styles to choose from.

The plastic or rubberized ring pairs with any smartphone over Bluetooth and requires the user to turn on ‘assistive touch’ within the accessibility settings.

Rather than having to use two hands to scroll from one video to the next, you press a button on the ring.

In TikTok videos, people share how they use the ring to scroll TikTok and other apps while working on a treadmill.

It also works with stopping and starting videos and skipping songs playing on the phone, and we found it works well for flipping pages reading from the Kindle app.

It doesn’t work on a Kindle device, just the app. TikTokers and YouTubers typically don’t have their own photographers, and they’d love one because it would allow them to move around and have the photographer follow them.

That’s what a device, called the Pivo Pod can do. The Pivo and Pivo Max hold the camera steady, and the app follows faces or bodies as they move through the shot.

We tried it at a skateboard park with people whizzing by, and it did a fine job following the action.

It’s pretty amazing and allows anyone to go hands-free.

It works even better when you set the Pivo Pod to track a face, such as someone talking to the camera.

When the subject stops, the Pivo zooms in a little to capture an even cooler shot.

The Pivo and Pivo Max are small enough to take with you. TikTok creators love the Pivo for dance videos, sports, training, and capturing riders on horseback which is a targeted audience for the devices.

The original Pivo is $90, the Pivo Max is $260. TikTok favorites are perfect for the video scroller or creator on your list.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.