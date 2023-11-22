Virginia man charged in January fatal McDuffie County crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Virginia man is facing charges after a three-vehicle crash in McDuffie County in January, according to Georgia State Patrol.

Rodrigo Bernardo Zamora was booked into the McDuffie County Detention Center on Tuesday. He’s charged with felony homicide by vehicle in the first degree, according to inmate bookings.

Zamora was 23 years old at the time of the crash. He was driving a 2005 Toyota and was marked as at fault for the crash, according to the crash report from Georgia State Patrol.

On Jan 20, near I-20 eastbound near mile marker 172.5, Zamora was traveling east in the left lane, and a 2007 Freightliner was traveling east in the right lane, the report states.

Manuel Martinez, 28, was Zamora’s passenger. Both have the same listed address on the crash report.

Martinez was taken to Doctors Hospital by McDuffie County EMS, where he later died.

As Zamora approached the Freightliner, officials say he struck the back driver’s side of the Freightliner. GSP says his vehicle overturned before coming to an uncontrolled rest while lying on the passenger side.

Zamora said he did not see the Freightliner until it was too late, the report states.

Zamora told deputies that he stopped at a gas station to buy more beer, according to the report. According to the report, Zamora failed his alcohol test.

Officials say Martinez and Zamora were extricated through the roof of the car by McDuffie County Fire.

