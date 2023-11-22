Submit Photos/Videos
Toys For Tots seeks help providing ‘needs’ instead of ‘wants’ for Christmas

Toys for Tots boxes
Toys for Tots boxes
By Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Right now, we’re thinking about Thanksgiving, but Christmas will be here before you know it.

Toys For Tots is asking for your help, giving a child in our area a Christmas to remember.

They say they’re seeing more “needs” than “wants” this year. The money they receive can only go towards toys.

This year, they’re asking for your help with the clothing demand.

“If someone wanted to donate clothing to us, we would find out the child’s size and donate the clothing in their bags,” said Anne Woods, Toys for Tots coordinator. “Children are asking for clothes, shoes, food.”

Toys for Tots is located on 15th Street.

You can go there to drop off donations or call at 706-723-5257.

