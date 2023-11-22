Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Restaurant offers pre-paid meal tickets for those in need

As Thanksgiving approaches, Tres Hermanos Nunez is giving away meals that have been pre-paid. (Source: WSAZ)
By Andrew Colegrove and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A restaurant in West Virginia is giving out free meals to customers who ask.

Inside Tres Hermanos Nunez, customers are greeted with a sign that reads: “If you’re hungry and have no money, these meals have been paid for in advance. God loves a cheerful giver.”

Pre-paid tickets hang from the sign for customers to choose from.

Anyone can take a ticket, hand it to a server and the kitchen will prepare the meal listed.

Restaurant manager Hipolito Salas explained that customers have been donating for the cause.

“We’ve got Thanksgiving coming up,” Salas said. “We’ve got Christmas, too. We’re just trying to help out a little bit.”

Salas hopes the restaurant is able to continue to provide the service through the end of December.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Barnes
Grovetown Middle School teacher arrested on S.C. warrant
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Aiken County crash sends 4 to hospital, blocks traffic on I-20
This Thomson neighborhood was the scene of a shooting that calimed a teenage boy's life.
3 teens arrested in slaying of Thomson 14-year-old
McCormick State Prison, McCormick, S.C.
3 more employees indicted in McCormick State Prison scandal
Devon Davenport
Man arrested in Aiken County for stealing Wagener patrol car

Latest News

The technology director for Colleton County was arrested by state agents Tuesday on wiretapping...
Colleton County clerk of court’s son arrested on wiretapping charge
Besides Georgia, Colorado, Illinois, Missouri, and Texas also received ride-share credits,...
Here’s how you can get a ride-share credit for the holiday
FILE - This June 24, 2015, file photo shows the Hulu Apple TV app icon.
You can get Hulu for $0.99 a month during its Black Friday sale
FILE - President John F. Kennedy waves from his car in a motorcade approximately one minute...
JFK assassination remembered 60 years later by surviving witnesses to history, including AP reporter