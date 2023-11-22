Public invited to provide feedback on textbooks, instructional resources

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System is adopting new textbooks and instructional resources and is asking parents, guardians, and community members to provide feedback on the material.

“Community input is a critical part of our textbook adoption process. The feedback we receive from parents, guardians and community members helps us select resources that best fit the needs of our students,” said Kinesha Ponder, director of teaching and learning.

The new material will be used for social studies (grades 6-12), science (grades 9-12), world language (grades K-12), and Career Technical and Agricultural Education (grades 6-12).

You can review the material on November 28, 29, 30, and December 5 between 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at the National Hills Learning Center, 1215 Northwood Road, or the Alternative School at Morgan Road, 3635 Heirs Boulevard.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.