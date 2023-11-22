One-Tank Trip: Visit the oldest bridge in South Carolina

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - In this week’s One-Tank Trip, we visited the Poinsett Bridge, the oldest bridge in South Carolina.

It used to be part of the state road, but now it’s a popular place for people to visit.

Pull off the road, go down some steps, and you’ll find the Poinsett Bridge.

“It’s really cool that it’s been here since 1820,” said Shannon Peters, visiting from Illinois with her family. “I like showing the girls things like they can’t even comprehend how long ago that was.”

When she found out about this place, she knew she had to take her family here.

“We always like to mix a bunch of different things, so we have some days where we plan to be more in the city, some days more out in the nature, and I just thought it was cool to have this historic site weaved into that,” she said.

It’s a site that means a lot to so many people, like Emily Pilgrim and her fiancé, Caleb, who decided to take their engagement photos here.

“I actually came for a photoshoot several years ago with my family and I knew I wanted to come back for such a great moment,” said Pilgrim. “We met here in South Carolina, and it’s cool to have South Carolina be a part of our story too.”

With the fall colors, the rushing water from the creek, and the classic architecture, they believe it’s a great place for a moment like this.

“I’ve been looking forward to it for a long time,” said Pilgrim.

The bridge is about 30 minutes away from Greenville.

You can visit for free.

