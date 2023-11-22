Submit Photos/Videos
Man arrested in Aiken County for stealing Wagener patrol car

Wagener Police Department
Wagener Police Department(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Wagener Police Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have found a man who was wanted for stealing a Wagener patrol car.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Devon Davenport was arrested after a short foot chase by deputies.

The patrol car has since been recovered.

According to SLED, they are also investigating an officer-involved shooting in this incident.

According to officials, Davenport is no stranger to crimes involving vehicles and alcohol.

In 2014, he was charged with three offenses of driving under the influence, four offenses of possession of alcohol, and four offenses of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

In 2015, he was charged with operating a motor vehicle without a license, as well as a seatbelt violation.

