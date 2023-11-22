Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Lucky gambler hits nearly $350K jackpot while playing slots at Las Vegas airport

A lucky Las Vegas gambler turned a $2.50 bet into nearly a $350,000 jackpot while playing the...
A lucky Las Vegas gambler turned a $2.50 bet into nearly a $350,000 jackpot while playing the slots at the airport.(IGTJackpots/Twitter/X)
By KVVU staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A Las Vegas visitor received a nice bonus while catching a flight last week.

According to slot machine manufacturer IGT, a player was awarded a $347,993.85 jackpot thanks to playing a Wheel of Fortune slot machine.

KVVU reports the player was passing time at the Harry Reid International Airport when the jackpot was hit on a Wheel of Fortune Double Gold Gold Spin slot machine.

IGT shared the news this week, and airport officials said the lucky traveler hit the jackpot while they were in town last week.

The gambler was not immediately identified.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Barnes
Grovetown Middle School teacher arrested on S.C. warrant
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Aiken County crash sends 4 to hospital, blocks traffic on I-20
This Thomson neighborhood was the scene of a shooting that calimed a teenage boy's life.
3 teens arrested in slaying of Thomson 14-year-old
McCormick State Prison, McCormick, S.C.
3 more employees indicted in McCormick State Prison scandal
Devin Davon Davenport, 30.
New details in stolen Wagener patrol car investigation

Latest News

In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
2 dead after vehicle explodes at Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls, official says
Toys For Tots seeks help providing ‘needs’ instead of ‘wants’ for Christmas
Aiken prepares for Thanksgiving
Aiken’s homeless need continues to grow into holiday season
Devin Davon Davenport, 30.
New details in stolen Wagener patrol car investigation