Lawsuit settlement reached in Aiken County 911 call case

Barbara Ann Roberts
Barbara Ann Roberts(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A settlement has been reached for nearly $1 million after an Aiken County woman suffered what her family calls a minor heart attack in 2019.

The defendants included Aiken County, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Aiken County Medical Services, Sheriff Michael Hunt, former Aiken County Administrator Clay Killian, and 911 Dispatcher Jeannie Turner.

We brought you the story of Barbara Roberts. After documented failures from 911 dispatch to EMS, Roberts later suffered a brain injury. She held on for two more years bed-ridden in a nursing home but died in hospice care.

The sheriff and former county administrator were sued in their official and individual capacity. The family also sued the dispatcher who hung up on them and miscoded the call. An act this lawsuit says was done maliciously and intentionally.

A full hearing was held on Nov. 14. The parties agreed to a settlement of $975,000. Forty percent will go towards attorney fees. The rest will go to the family, according to the lawsuit.

