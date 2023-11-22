Here’s how you can get a ride-share credit for the holiday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia has been awarded $25,000 in ride credits by the Governors Highway Safety Association, GHSA, and Uber to help prevent drunk driving deaths.

Besides Georgia, Colorado, Illinois, Missouri, and Texas also received ride-share credits, officials say.

To receive a $25 credit, enter the code rUsQ0JNHGgv or scan the QR code in the discount code section of the Uber app.

The credit can only be claimed during the following hours from November 22 through November 27:

Wednesday/Thursday: 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Thursday/Friday: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Friday/Saturday: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Saturday/Sunday: 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Sunday/Monday: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

GHSA says the supplies are limited with 1,000 credits available. The account holder must be in Georgia to claim the credit.

From 2017 to 2021 drunk driving was responsible for one-third of the traffic deaths in Georgia during Thanksgiving weekend, according to federal crash data.

”All drunk driving deaths are preventable because they are all caused by someone making the poor decision to drive after drinking,” Allen Poole, Director of the Governor’s Highway Safety said. “GOHS thanks the GHSA and Uber for their efforts to stop drunk and drugged driving and we hope everyone who chooses to drink alcoholic beverages will always make the wise choice to give the keys to a sober, designated driver or call for a ride with cab or ride-share.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.