Here’s how Thomson community is coming together after 14-year-old’s death

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been one week since a shootout in Thomson that killed 14-year-old Jonathan Johnson.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations announced Tuesday three teenagers are behind bars in connection to the felony murder of Johnson. Two of those teenagers are also facing gang charges.

The shooting is now expanding the push for more resources for teenagers in the area.

The McDuffie County Youth Council NAACP is an extension of the adult branch of the NAACP. The group is open to people aged 25 and under and educates them on the issues facing young black Americans while also educating them on our history and how they can prepare them to continue to progress forward.

Dr. Melinda Hudson and Devin R. Pinkston serve as co-advisors for the council.

“We want to teach our children how to move forward in American society,” said Hudson. “Our focus is on youth because they are the future.”

The first step is making sure the future is there for the younger generation.

“We feel it’s our mission and our job to create those collaborative relationships in the community because we have shied away from the village mentality,” said Hudson.

It takes a village to raise a child, but it takes an even bigger village to find solutions.

Pinkston said: “So if that means we need to go in a community and while we are picking up coke bottles talk to you about what needs to be done, so be it.”

The youth council goes out on community cleanups among other activities to spark conversations.

“We’re trying to get to the root cause of the issue,” said Pinkston. “A lot of the violence is unfortunately coming from or going towards the kids we’re trying to reach so that was one way we tried to connect to them. Because the last thing we want to do is, of course, have you back here reporting on another death of senseless violence or reporting on another theft.”

The youth council not only works with the community- but police, schools, and churches to reach younger people from every possible direction.

