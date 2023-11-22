Submit Photos/Videos
Going out of town? Columbia County will check on your home

By Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - During the holidays many of us travel out of town, which can bring with it some worries about the safety of your home while you’re away.

That’s why Columbia County has a “home watch” program where you can sign up and officers will periodically check on your home during the day and night.

The service is completely free.

“The house watch program is a very popular service that we offer, especially during Thanksgiving and Christmas. It’s something that we see a large number of people participating in. We’re glad to offer that service,” said Jamey Moss with Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

If you live in Columbia County, you can sign up for this service up to 24 hours before you plan on leaving by calling the sheriff’s office.

