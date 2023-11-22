Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another round of showers and storms is expected tonight as the main cold front associated with a strong surface area of low pressure to our north, swings through the region tonight. Lows tonight will only bottom out in the upper 50s and low 60s. Rainfall is expected to last through the first half of Wednesday with conditions drying out during the afternoon hours. Winds will also be breezy tomorrow out of the west between 10-20 MPH with gusts over 25 MPH possible.

Totally dry skies return just in time for Thanksgiving Thursday. Expect a chilly start in the upper 30s and low 40s with partly cloudy skies for Thanksgiving Day. High temperatures will be on the cool side right around 60 degrees.

For Black Friday, expect a chilly start with morning temperatures in the upper 30s and the opportunity for an isolated shower at any point throughout the day Friday. Keep it here for updates throughout the week!

