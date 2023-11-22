Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Breezy conditions will be moving out after midnight as skies turn mostly clear. Lows tonight will be chilly in the upper 30s and low 40s for your Thanksgiving morning.

Totally dry skies return just in time for the holiday. Expect partly cloudy skies for your Thanksgiving afternoon with high temperatures on the cool side right around 60 degrees.

For Black Friday, expect a chilly start with morning temperatures in the upper 30s and the opportunity for an isolated shower at any point throughout the day Friday. Keep it here for updates throughout the week!

