Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The heaviest and most widespread rain arrives today and lasting through early Wednesday morning. There is a low-level marginal risk for severe weather this afternoon and evening with the highest threats being damaging winds and a small threat for an isolated, brief tornado.

It is important to note that severe chances are HIGHLY dependent on how much the atmosphere can destabilize. If we see a decent amount of cloud cover and rainfall for the first half of the day, that would limit the severe threat. Also, if the front is slow moving and doesn’t show up until this evening, that would also limit our severe threat.

Rain totals look to fall between 0.75″ and 1.50″. Winds will also be breezy out of the south between 10-15 MPH with gusts over 20 MPH possible.

Dry skies return just in time for Thanksgiving Thursday. Expect a chilly start in the upper 30s and low 40s with partly cloudy skies for Thanksgiving Day. High temperatures will be on the cool side right around 60 degrees.

For Black Friday, expect a chilly start with morning temperatures in the upper 30s, an isolated shower is possible throughout the day Friday. Keep it here for updates throughout the week!

