Colleton County clerk of court’s son arrested on wiretapping charge

The technology director for Colleton County was arrested by state agents Tuesday on wiretapping charges.
By WCSC Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The technology director for Colleton County was arrested by state agents Tuesday on wiretapping charges.

Jeffery Hill, 34, is the son of Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill.

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested Hill Tuesday after an investigation with the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Details of the arrest are not yet available. The 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said the investigation was through the office’s Public Integrity Unit.

The unit works with the First Circuit Solicitor’s Office to investigate cases of alleged public corruption, officer-involved shootings and use of force issues.

Jail records show Hill was given a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

