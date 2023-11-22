Aiken’s homeless need continues to grow into holiday season

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Organizations continue to prepare for Thanksgiving for those who are in need of a free meal over the holiday season.

Two organizations, Walking Tall Ministries and the Salvation Army, were busy in the days leading up to the holiday to ensure anyone who wants a meal can have one.

“I am thankful to be covered in turkey juice,” said Salvation Army Captain April Tiller.

Tiller and volunteers from Iron Head BBQ and F3 Aiken are helping cook 25 turkeys to serve upwards of 1,500 people.

Kurt Mueller with Iron Head BBQ said: “We just love to cook. Thanksgiving is one of the best holidays. It’s about coming out here and having fun, teaching these kids something, hanging out with friends, and giving back so we love it and we love to cook.”

Walking Tall Ministries serves food every day, but on Thanksgiving, they know the demand is higher. They serve whoever needs a meal.

They’re anticipating 300 people.

“No IDs, no questions, just love,” said Zak Moyer, minister at Walking Tall Ministries.

Moyer used to be an addict, in need of food for the holidays. He’s turned his life around and looks to help others.

“It is an incredible thing to see the Lord have turned my life around to put me in a position like this where I’m on the other side of the table. Not only am I able to offer food, but I’m able to answer that question like ‘How did you get here? How did you do it?’ This leads me to a wonderful opportunity of saying ‘Hey, you can do just what I did. Let’s get your life back on track.’ And that sort of thing is so beautiful,” said Moyer.

Both of these organizations have seen a growing need in Aiken County going beyond just feeding those over Thanksgiving.

“Here the Valley area. There’s a lot of poverty, there are a lot of families that are hurting with the economy state as it is already. There’s a lot of people that are kind of grasping for straws to see how they’re going to provide for their family, " said Moyer. “So, if we coupled that with the mental issues and the emotional issues that that’ll bring on. I think it’s a big hit to families individually, and individuals that are trying to figure out, ‘Am I gonna pay the light bill or I’m gonna get that turkey?’ We want to kind of negate that happening in the family and in the life of individuals. It’s just a small thing that we can do.”

The Salvation Army has seen homelessness rise 10 times the amount since 2018.

“We’re seeing a great increase in homeless in the community. So there is a great need in lack of housing, lack of funding, lack of opportunity is one of the biggest things that we’re seeing currently,” said Tiller.

They’re tying it to a rise in rental properties.

“We went from having quite a few houses that were below the $800 mark to well above the $1,100 mark,” she said.

The Salvation Army continues to help. In 2022, they’ve helped more than 1,000 people.

“Meeting human needs is what we’re called to. When we see an influx or a rise the way that we’ve seen over the last year and a half, two years is kind of heartbreaking,” said Tiller.

Tiller says the people in this area are helping make a difference.

“There just isn’t enough out there to help meet the need. And so it becomes difficult to see that on a day-to-day basis. But when you have a community like Aiken, and you put that call out there to an individual or to a company or to a group of people, ‘Join me and what we’re doing to serve the community’ and when they say, ‘Yes, send me, I’ll go.’ It just warms the heart,” she said.

Salvation Army will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 604 Park Avenue.

Walking Tall Ministries opens at 9 a.m. and goes until everyone who needs a meal is served at 2195 Augusta Road.

