49-year-old man last seen running behind a Burke Co. home

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 49-year-old man who was last seen early Wednesday morning.

Authorities say Stephen Patrick Price was last seen at his residence running behind a home at 12:14 a.m. on Wednesday.

Please notify the sheriff’s office if you have any information about Price at 706-554-2133.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.