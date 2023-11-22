49-year-old man last seen running behind a Burke Co. home
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 49-year-old man who was last seen early Wednesday morning.
Authorities say Stephen Patrick Price was last seen at his residence running behind a home at 12:14 a.m. on Wednesday.
Please notify the sheriff’s office if you have any information about Price at 706-554-2133.
Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.