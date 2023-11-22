2 suspects brought to Richmond County in 13-year-old boy’s murder

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Both suspects in the murder of an Augusta 13-year-old are now in Richmond County jail after being sent from the states they were arrested, according to authorities.

Tia Shante Jackson, 34, has been reported to have been transferred in from West Virginia to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center on Tuesday after she was taken into custody April 5, authorities say.

Jackson has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Gregory Thornton was arrested last month in connection with the murder of Buddy Brown Jr., who was killed in downtown Augusta when he went downstairs from his apartment to pick up a food delivery.

Thornton, who’s from Baltimore, was staying in Augusta at the time of the shooting death of the boy.

Thornton was in the Charles B. Webster Detention Center as of Tuesday morning, according to deputies.

Buddy Brown (Contributed)

Thornton fled back to Baltimore after the slaying at the Richmond Summit Apartments, 744 Broad St., according to authorities.

He’d been the subject of a manhunt in Maryland before he was caught in Pennsylvania.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says it had several warrants on Thornton, including for murder.

EARLIER COVERAGE:

After the boy’s slaying, the FBI and U.S. Marshals Service were going to serve a warrant at Thornton’s apartment in Hartford County outside Baltimore when he fled and took police on a high-speed chase, according to authorities. The pursuit was called off because it became too dangerous.

Buddy was shot after going downstairs around 12:20 or 1 a.m. March 28 to pick up his DoorDash order.

Soon afterward, his dad fell asleep, then got a call around 3 a.m. that the boy’s body had been found outside the midrise brick apartment building.

