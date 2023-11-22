10-year-old, stepdad receive ‘Local Hero Award’ for acts of bravery

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people in Augusta are being recognized for their efforts in saving someone in the Savannah River.

We told you back in May about 10-year-old Tate Williams and her stepdad, Patrick Broome, who helped an elderly man get out of a car that was submerged in the river.

Now the Augusta Fire Department is recognizing them with the “Local Hero Award” for their acts of bravery and selflessness.

It was a critical race for time after an elderly man accidentally drove off the road and into the water.

His car sank quickly at the Riverfront Marina. Thankfully, the man survived. Thanks to the two who jumped in to help after watching the car go under.

We had the chance to talk to them a few days after the incident.

“Came out, and the man was in the water and couldn’t swim. I told her to call 911, she called 911, and I came out here and got him,” said Broome.

Broome was able to get in his kayak, paddled to the man, and got him safely to shore.

“I just did what I think anybody else would’ve done, to be honest. I’d like to think if I was out there somebody would come get me,” he said.

