Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

10-year-old, stepdad receive ‘Local Hero Award’ for acts of bravery

10-year-old Tate Williams and her stepdad, Patrick Broome, awarded
10-year-old Tate Williams and her stepdad, Patrick Broome, awarded(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people in Augusta are being recognized for their efforts in saving someone in the Savannah River.

We told you back in May about 10-year-old Tate Williams and her stepdad, Patrick Broome, who helped an elderly man get out of a car that was submerged in the river.

Now the Augusta Fire Department is recognizing them with the “Local Hero Award” for their acts of bravery and selflessness.

It was a critical race for time after an elderly man accidentally drove off the road and into the water.

His car sank quickly at the Riverfront Marina. Thankfully, the man survived. Thanks to the two who jumped in to help after watching the car go under.

We had the chance to talk to them a few days after the incident.

“Came out, and the man was in the water and couldn’t swim. I told her to call 911, she called 911, and I came out here and got him,” said Broome.

Broome was able to get in his kayak, paddled to the man, and got him safely to shore.

“I just did what I think anybody else would’ve done, to be honest. I’d like to think if I was out there somebody would come get me,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Barnes
Grovetown Middle School teacher arrested on S.C. warrant
Reagan Anderson, 27
Orangeburg County town reacts to teacher’s alleged trysts
Anthony Orlando Jones
Arrest made in Bleakley Street fatal shooting
Deputy confrontation at Augusta shooting scene.
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: ‘I was literally stunned’: Deputy hit with flashlight speaks out
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Aiken County crash sends 4 to hospital, blocks traffic on I-20

Latest News

Thomson 13-year-old in ICU after being shot in head, GBI says
Here’s how Thomson community is coming together after 14-year-old’s death
Wagener Police Department
Man arrested in Aiken County for stealing Wagener patrol car
Three more employees at McCormick State Prison charged after a scandal that allegedly involved...
More indictments issued in South Carolina prison scandal
Ga., S.C. officials gear up for busy holiday travel