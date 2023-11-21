Where you can get a meal or offer some help for Thanksgiving

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As Thanksgiving looms, the food is already being served across the CSRA.

On Tuesday, the T.W. Josey High School Class of 1994 hosted its 13th annual Feed the Community event.

It was free and open to the public.

Organizers say they are excited to continue the tradition and make a difference in their community.

Shonta Bradley was glad to be helping.

“It’s overwhelming and hard to put into words because I was a student at Josey,” she said. “This is my foundation. The school means a lot to me, the community mneans a lot to me. … It’s just overwhelmingly a great feeling.”

Here’s a look at what else is planned, as well as ways you can make someone’s holiday brighter.

Giveaways, feasts

A Gods Grits Feed the Community event is being held until 6 p.m. at Toaste Augusta, 1135 Broad St. The community meal is free for anyone in need.

Nov. 21 - Until 6 p.m.

T.W. Josey Class of 1994 is hosting its 13th annual Feed the Community Event at the cafeteria. The event is free to the public.

Nov. 21 - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Four Mile Missionary Baptist Church will host a drive-through Thanksgiving Feast at the New Ellenton community Center located at 212 Pine Hill Avenue. Free prepared plates will be delivered to the vehicle.

Nov. 21 - 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kids Club at the Top Dawg Tavern can make their own thankful jar or other Thanksgiving craft on Washington Road.

Nov. 22 - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Thanksgiving dinner at Fort Gordon’s Eisenhower Conference Center will have will be turkey, ham, and all the fixings. It will be $30 for adults, $15 for kids, and free for kids 3 and under. To make a reservation, go to the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce’s website.

Nov. 23 -1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Heart to Heart Prescription Assistance Foundation and Special Events by Shelia, LLC. will host a Thanksgiving Day dinner and community event. Care packages will be given out to include clothing, toiletries and more. The event will be held at 1647 Gordon Highway. To learn more go to the foundation’s website.

Nov. 23 - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Salvation Army of Augusta is pleased to extend a warm invitation to the media and the entire community for a Thanksgiving dinner at the Center of Hope on Nov. 23. The holiday meal will begin with serving shelter clients, ensuring that those in need have a special Thanksgiving meal. At 5:30 pm, doors will open to anyone in the community who wishes to share in the spirit of Thanksgiving with a delicious dinner. The Thanksgiving dinner will be generously provided by TBONZ.

Nov. 23 - 5:30 p.m.

The Return of Feast in the Streets will be feeding the homeless on Thanksgiving Day and providing dinner along with toiletry items to those in need. The feast will be at the Corner of Monument Street and Broad Street at Cafe 209.

Nov. 23 - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Donate, volunteer

The Shepherd Community Blood Center is giving their donors vouchers for a free ham or turkey. The certificate is good for any store that accepts manufacturers coupons.

All of their blood centers and mobile locations are participating. Click HERE for more information.

Nov. 21 and 22

If you would like to donate or volunteer for T.W. Josey Class of ‘94 is hosting its 13th annual Feed the Community Event call 706-513-9714.

Nov. 21

Individuals and groups can volunteer at the Center of Hope, hosted by the Salvation Army of Augusta, or in the days leading up to the holiday. Opportunities include serving meals, food preparation, and decorating our dining hall for the occasion. To volunteer, please contact our volunteer coordinator, at nanette.hayes@uss.salvationarmy.org.

Additionally, for those unable to volunteer in person, you can still contribute by making monetary donations to support the Center of Hope at salvationarmyaugusta.org.

Nov. 23

The Heart to Heart Prescription Assistance Foundation and Special Events by Shelia, LLC. will host a Thanksgiving Day dinner and Community event, to donate or volunteer go to the foundation’s website.

Nov. 23

