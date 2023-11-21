Weather could impact Thanksgiving air travelers from Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The weather could impact air travel out of Atlanta’s airport during the busy Thanksgiving holiday – which could affect most travelers from the CSRA, who mostly pass through Atlanta.

According to the flight tracking website FlightAware, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is reporting 73 delays and no cancellations so far Tuesday morning.

Airport officials estimate that 3.6 million people will pass through the Atlanta airport during the Thanksgiving holiday period.

That will include most fliers from Augusta, whether they need to change plans in Atlanta or drive there for their departure.

All those travelers will have dangerous weather to worry about. Meteorologists are predicting storms to roll through the South, bringing damaging winds, hail, and possible tornadoes. A winter blast of rain and sleet could also disrupt air travel in the northeast late Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

The Department of Transportation says it’s been working closely with airlines to make sure there aren’t mass cancellations like last December.

“While we can’t control the weather, we will also be using every tool at our disposal to keep cancellations and delays as low as possible in the first place, including working collaboratively with the airlines,” says Pete Buttigieg, Secretary of the Department of Transportation. “If your flight is canceled or significantly delayed for any reason, you are entitled to a full cash refund if you choose to take that refund rather than a rebooking.”

This Wednesday and Sunday are expected to be the busiest days to fly.

U.S. airlines are expecting record traffic this Thanksgiving travel season, and even if you’re flying out of the Augusta airport, you’ll be in the midst of it.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

AAA expects 55.4 million people to travel, including a record number of fliers, between the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after the holiday.

Atlanta airport officials are expecting 3.6 million passengers to pass through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport between now and Nov. 28.

Atlanta airport officials are expecting 3.6 million passengers to pass through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport between now and Nov. 28.

“For this Thanksgiving holiday time period, we’re anticipating to screen just under 1.1 million travelers,” said Robert Spinden, the federal security director with the Transportation Security Administration.

It’s all hands on deck for TSA and airlines.

“We’ve seen significant operational improvements, we’ve hired over 2,100 employees,” said Joe Miller, a vice president for Atlanta-based Delta Airlines. “In addition, we’re bringing in 300 seasonals who are going to help with wheelchair services, helping with unaccompanied minors, and helping in the lobby.”

FLYING WITH FOOD:

If you’re flying for Thanksgiving, only solid foods can fly with you in the cabin. Anything that can be poured, spread, sprayed or pumped should be checked.

The Georgia Department of Driver Services said you can cut your time at the airport with a digital driver’s license or state ID.

The digital IDs can speed up the process at some Transportation Security Administration PreCheck checkpoints, including the South Terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The digital IDs, however, aren’t replacements for the physical copies, which you’ll still need to carry with you, DDS said.

For more information on how to get a digital driver’s license or ID, which are free to download, click here.

