Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Thanksgiving alert: Georgia leads the list in cooking fires

Community groups are coming together for the holiday to make sure no one goes hungry for Thanksgiving.
By Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As Thanksgiving approaches, it’s a time to prepare the holiday feast and brush up on home fire safety.

That’s important here because according to State Farm, Georgia topped the list in 2022 of claims filed for cooking fires.

In 2022, State Farm paid over $196 million for 2,210 grease/cooking fire claims. November and December were the top months for grease/cooking fire claims. This is an increase in claims compared to 2021, where State Farm paid over $163 million for 2,240 grease/cooking fire claims. The average claim in 2022 was $71,000.

The National Fire Protection Association says more home cooking fires occur in the U.S. on Thanksgiving Day than any other day during the year.

THANKSGIVING COVERAGE FROM NEWS 12:

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, here are 10 ways to stay safe:

  • Stand by your pan. If you leave your kitchen, turn the burner off
  • Keep an eye on what you fry. Most cooking fires start when frying food.
  • Roll up your sleeves. This reduces the chance that they’ll catch fire.
  • Supervise children and pets. Make sure they stay away from the stove.
  • Watch what you’re cooking! If you see any smoke, or grease starts to boil, turn the burner off.
  • If there’s an oven fire, keep the door closed. Turn off the oven and keep the door closed until it’s cool.
  • Move things that can burn away from the stove. This includes dishtowels, bags, boxes, paper and curtains.
  • Turn pot handles toward the back of the stove. This is so no one can bump them or pull them over.
  • Only use a turkey fryer outdoors. Make sure that it the fryer is on a sturdy surface, away from things that can burn.
  • Check smoke alarms. Make sure to have working smoke alarms close to where anyone may be sleeping.

Another way to protect your home is to recycle your used oil IN Columbia County to avoid clogging your pipes. Fat, oil and grease from Thanksgiving can solidify when it’s poured down the drain. In fact, it even has an abbreviation – FOG – and it can severely damage the sewer system.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Barnes
Grovetown Middle School teacher arrested on S.C. warrant
Anthony Orlando Jones
Arrest made in Bleakley Street fatal shooting
Reagan Anderson, 27
Orangeburg County town reacts to teacher’s alleged trysts
Deputry confrontation at Augusta shooting scene.
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: ‘I was literally stunned’: Deputy hit with flashlight speaks out
This Thomson neighborhood was the scene of a shooting that calimed a teenage boy's life.
‘A lot of gun violence’: Thomson neighbors react to teen shooting

Latest News

Frank Holmes, 38.
Have you seen this man wanted in sexual conduct with minor?
A community meal is served at Josey High School on Nov. 21, 2023.
Where you can get a meal or offer some help for Thanksgiving
Community groups are coming together for the holiday to make sure no one goes hungry for...
Neighbors come together to feed the community for Thanksgiving
Boarding area at Augusta Regional Airport
Weather could impact Thanksgiving air travelers from Augusta