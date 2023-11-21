Trump co-defendant faces bond revocation in Ga. hearing

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Harrison Floyd, the only co-defendant in former President Donald Trump’s massive organized-crime indictment to be jailed, could learn today if he’s going back to the slammer.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee is holding a hearing Tuesday to determine if Floyd’s bond will be revoked as requested by District Attorney Fani Willis.

Willis made the request last week to revoke Floyd’s $100,000 bond. Prosecutors are alleging Floyd has violated his bond conditions by posting to X, formerly known as Twitter, “in an effort to intimidate codefendants and witnesses, to communicate directly and indirectly with codefendants and witnesses, and to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice.”

His actions amounted to “intentional and flagrant violations” of his bond conditions, prosecutors said.

Floyd was one of the last Trump co-defendants to surrender at the Fulton County jail, and the only one who did not arrange a bond settlement before turning himself in.

Chris Kachouroff, an attorney for Floyd, told the Associated Press Willis’ attempt to revoke his client’s bond was nonsense, and that “she’s not going to get it granted.” Kachouroff also said he plans to file a motion to disqualify Willis from the prosecution “because of her personal animus against my client.”

After Willis filed a motion to revoke Floyd’s bond, Floyd took to social media to condemn her request.

“No one should be afraid of telling the truth, especially in America,” Floyd said on X (formerly known as Twitter.) “I’ve Done Nothing Wrong.”

In another post, Floyd said, “If you really cared about Black Men, 10 wouldn’t have died in 9 months at the Fulton County Jail! You’re revoking my bond WHILE YOUR AT A FUNDRAISER for re-election. Did someone pay you for this?”

