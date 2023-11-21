Toaste Augusta hosts free dinner for the community

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Toaste Augusta is hosting a free community dinner on Tuesday afternoon.

It’s called Good Grits. There was turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, greens, and more.

Organizers say it’s all about helping out, especially with the high cost of food.

They say so many people are just one paycheck away from needing help.

“We all go through different stages in life and we’re one paycheck away from being in the same position because after two or three months our life can change,” said organizer Antoinette Hiens.

You still have time to make it to Toaste Augusta for Good Grits. It ends at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The community meal is free for anyone in need.

It’s located at 1135 Broad Street in Augusta.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.