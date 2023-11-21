Stay safe, donate, and celebrate during Thanksgiving week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thanksgiving is just two days away; learn about safety tips, events, giveaways, and dinners in the CSRA.

Safety tips

As Thanksgiving approaches, it’s a time to prepare the holiday feast and brush up on home fire safety.

Cooking is, by far, the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries. In 2021, fire departments in the United States responded to an estimated 170,000 home cooking fires.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, here are 10 ways to stay safe:

Stand by your pan. If you leave your kitchen, turn the burner off.

Keep an eye on what you fry! Most cooking fires start when frying food.

Roll up your sleeves. This reduces the chance that they’ll catch fire.

Supervise children and pets. Make sure they stay away from the stove.

Watch what you’re cooking! If you see any smoke, or grease starts to boil, turn the burner off.

If there’s an oven fire, keep the door closed. Turn off the oven and keep the door closed until it’s cool.

Move things that can burn away from the stove. This includes dishtowels, bags, boxes, paper and curtains.

Turn pot handles toward the back of the stove. This is so no one can bump them or pull them over.

Only use a turkey fryer outdoors. Make sure that it the fryer is on a sturdy surface, away from things that can burn.

Check smoke alarms. Make sure to have working smoke alarms close to where anyone may be sleeping.

Another way to protect your kitchen is to recycle your used oil at Columbia County to avoid clogging your pipes during your Thanksgiving dinner.

Fat, oil and grease from Thanksgiving can solidify when it’s poured down the drain. In fact, it even has an abbreviation – FOG – and it can severely damage the sewer system.

Events

Kids Club at the Top Dawg Tavern can make their own thankful jar or other Thanksgiving craft on Washington Road.

Nov. 22 - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The Heart to Heart Prescription Assistance Foundation and Special Events by Shelia, LLC. will host a Thanksgiving Day dinner and Community event. Care packages will be given out to include clothing, toiletries and more.

The event will be held at 1647 Gordon Highway. To learn more go to the foundation’s website.

Nov. 23 - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Giveaways, feasts

T.W. Josey Class of ‘94 is hosting its 13th annual Feed the Community Event at the cafeteria. The event is free to the public.

Nov. 21 - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Four Mile Missionary Baptist Church will host a drive-through Thanksgiving Feast at the New Ellenton community Center located at 212 Pine Hill Avenue. Free prepared plates will be delivered to the vehicle.

Nov. 21 - 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thanksgiving dinner at Fort Gordon’s Eisenhower Conference Center will have will be turkey, ham, and all the fixings. It will be $30 for adults, $15 for kids, and free for kids 3 and under. To make a reservation, go to the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce’s website.

Nov. 23 -1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Salvation Army of Augusta is pleased to extend a warm invitation to the media and the entire community for a Thanksgiving dinner at the Center of Hope on Nov. 23. The holiday meal will begin with serving shelter clients, ensuring that those in need have a special Thanksgiving meal. At 5:30 pm, doors will open to anyone in the community who wishes to share in the spirit of Thanksgiving with a delicious dinner. The Thanksgiving dinner will be generously provided by TBONZ.

Nov. 23 - 5:30 p.m.

The Return of Feast in the Streets will be feeding the homeless on Thanksgiving Day and providing dinner along with toiletry items to those in need. The feast will be at the Corner of Monument Street and Broad Street at Cafe 209.

Nov. 23 - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Donate, volunteer

The Shepherd Community Blood Center is giving their donors vouchers for a free ham or turkey. The certificate is good for any store that accepts manufacturers coupons.

All of their blood centers and mobile locations are participating. Click HERE for more information.

Nov. 21 and 22

If you would like to donate or volunteer for T.W. Josey Class of ‘94 is hosting its 13th annual Feed the Community Event call 706-513-9714.

Nov. 21

Individuals and groups can volunteer at the Center of Hope, hosted by the Salvation Army of Augusta, or in the days leading up to the holiday. Opportunities include serving meals, food preparation, and decorating our dining hall for the occasion. To volunteer, please contact our volunteer coordinator, at nanette.hayes@uss.salvationarmy.org.

Additionally, for those unable to volunteer in person, you can still contribute by making monetary donations to support the Center of Hope at salvationarmyaugusta.org.

Nov. 23

The Heart to Heart Prescription Assistance Foundation and Special Events by Shelia, LLC. will host a Thanksgiving Day dinner and Community event, to donate or volunteer go to the foundation’s website.

Nov. 23

