SLED charges Orangeburg County man with vehicle fraud

Jeremy Leviene Felder, 36, is charged with possession of a vehicle with an altered vehicle...
Jeremy Leviene Felder, 36, is charged with possession of a vehicle with an altered vehicle identification number, possession of a stolen vehicle with a value of $10,000 or more and obtaining property under false pretenses with a value of $10,000 or more, according to jail records.(MGN)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say an Orangeburg County man faces three charges connected with vehicle fraud.

Jeremy Leviene Felder, 36, is charged with possession of a vehicle with an altered vehicle identification number, possession of a stolen vehicle with a value of $10,000 or more and obtaining property under false pretenses with a value of $10,000 or more, SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich said.

Court documents state Felder knowingly had in his possession a 2021 GMC Yukon that had been registered using an altered VIN that did not match the true VIN for that vehicle. The true number for that vehicle showed the vehicle as stolen from Horry County, documents state.

Felder sold the vehicle to a victim in Hopkins, investigators say.

Court documents state the vehicle had been reported stolen by Bob Mills Mitsubishi in Myrtle Beach after it was purchased with a stolen identity on Nov. 1. The vehicle’s value was $64,000, investigators said.

Investigators say the victim paid $42,500 for the stolen vehicle.

Felder was arrested Friday and was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County.

