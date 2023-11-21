Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

S.C. teacher groups call for continued pay increases

South Carolina’s two lead teacher advocacy groups say lawmakers need to keep raising educator pay when they return to Columbia in January.
By Mary Green
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina’s two lead teacher advocacy groups say lawmakers need to keep raising educator pay when they return to Columbia in January.

Their calls come as the worsening statewide teacher shortage – continues to affect hundreds of thousands of students and families across South Carolina.

Gov. Henry McMaster and state Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver have both voiced their support for raising the statewide starting salary for teachers – up to $50,000 by 2026.

The groups that advocate for teachers here at the State House – say working toward that is among their priorities for next year.

MORE | Orangeburg County town reacts to teacher’s alleged trysts

“We’ve seen states like Tennessee and Arkansas have gotten their minimum pay to $50,000, so the quicker we can get there, the better. But at minimum, we need a $2,500 raise to the statewide minimum salary schedule to keep us on track to reach the goal of the governor by 2026,” said Patrick Kelly of the Palmetto State Teachers Association.

That would bring the starting salary up to $45,000.

But both the Palmetto State Teachers Association and the South Carolina Education Association reiterate – raising pay alone won’t fix this problem.

“Anything and everything that deals with the teacher shortage, to pay, benefits, housing projects,” said Sherry East of the South Carolina Teachers Association.

She says teachers want the Legislature to go beyond raising starting teacher pay.

“Whatever we move it to, we want to see it be equitable across the board to make sure that everybody in the system sees something, including our support staff,” East said.

Kelly points to two bills that the legislature has already advanced – and can pick up when they return.

One bill would empower teachers more in the contract process – and the other aims to get more future teachers in the pipeline by providing scholarship stipend opportunities for college education majors.

“That would come out of lottery dollars, obviously, but we know that’s an important tool to recruit the next generation of talent into the teaching profession,” Kelly said.

East says they also want to see more done to bolster student mental health services.

While Kelly says strengthening school safety – is their other top focus for next year.

“We need to make sure that every student in South Carolina has access to a highly qualified teacher in every classroom, and doing so would enhance safety so students can focus on their academic growth and potential,” Kelly said.

A few months ago, a statewide task force released its recommendations for addressing the teacher shortage – which Weaver called a “roadmap” for South Carolina.

This upcoming legislative session will be the first opportunity lawmakers will have to act on those recommendations.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car accident generic
18-year-old dies after vehicle runs off road in Aiken County
South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 person killed when truck, motorcycle collide in McCormick County
Kimberly Barnes
Grovetown Middle School teacher arrested on S.C. warrant
Anthony Orlando Jones
Arrest made in Bleakley Street fatal shooting
Thomson 13-year-old in ICU after being shot in head, GBI says
Thomson 13-year-old dies days after being shot in head, GBI says

Latest News

South Carolina’s two lead teacher advocacy groups say lawmakers need to keep raising educator...
S.C. teachers call for continued pay raises
Nick Nunes tells our I-TEAM he didn’t want to remain silent about confrontation all this time,...
Body cam video from deputy confrontation in Augusta
These items were seized from suspects who Grovetown police believe were trying to smuggle drugs...
3 accused of trying to smuggle items into prison
Mom continues fight for justice over trans daughter’s slaying