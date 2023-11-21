Submit Photos/Videos
Overnight lane closures continue for I-20 bridge project

I-20
I-20(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Transportation has scheduled another overnight lane closure as part of the Interstate 20 Savannah River bridge replacement project.

Beginning Monday at 9 p.m., a right-hand lane closure will occur on I-20 eastbound from mile marker 200 in Georgia through Mile Marker 1 in South Carolina.

The closure will allow access for ongoing drainage work in the area. All work is scheduled to be completed by 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday at 9 p.m., a right-hand lane closure will occur on I-20 eastbound from Exit 200 to the end of the Savannah River Bridge.

The lane will be closed to allow access for construction crews to pour concrete for the new bridge.

All work is scheduled to be completed by 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning. During this time, the right shoulder of I-20 eastbound may be impacted.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and drive with caution through the work zone.

Thanksgiving Day holiday work restrictions will be in place from Wednesday at 12 p.m. until Nov. 27 at 10 p.m.

No road closures or work that restricts or interferes with traffic will be conducted during this time frame.

For more information, click HERE.

