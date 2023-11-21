Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Officers find 56-year-old Aiken man

Mark Anderson
Mark Anderson(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety has found a missing 56-year-old man.

Mark Anderson was last seen walking away from Aiken Regional Medical Center on Monday.

Across the river...

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a mental patient who jumped out of the back of an ambulance and ran away.

John Anthony Lowden Jr., 38, was being taken from Piedmont Augusta Hospital to a mental health facility by Gold Cross Ambulance Service. When the ambulance was stopped on St. Sebastian Way at Walton Way, he jumped out the back and ran off, deputies said.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car accident generic
18-year-old dies after vehicle runs off road in Aiken County
South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 person killed when truck, motorcycle collide in McCormick County
Kimberly Barnes
Grovetown Middle School teacher arrested on S.C. warrant
Anthony Orlando Jones
Arrest made in Bleakley Street fatal shooting
Thomson 13-year-old in ICU after being shot in head, GBI says
Thomson 13-year-old dies days after being shot in head, GBI says

Latest News

‘A lot of gun violence’: Thomson neighbors react to teen shooting
3 arrested in smuggling attempt at Augusta State Medical Prison
Sharon Jones Amphitheater
N. Augusta city council approves boat dock, overlook funding near amphitheater
Grovetown Middle School teacher arrested, district says