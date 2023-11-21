Officers find 56-year-old Aiken man

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety has found a missing 56-year-old man.

Mark Anderson was last seen walking away from Aiken Regional Medical Center on Monday.

Across the river...

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a mental patient who jumped out of the back of an ambulance and ran away.

John Anthony Lowden Jr. , 38, was being taken from Piedmont Augusta Hospital to a mental health facility by Gold Cross Ambulance Service. When the ambulance was stopped on St. Sebastian Way at Walton Way, he jumped out the back and ran off, deputies said.

