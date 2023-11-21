North Augusta’s new chief says he has ‘big shoes to fill’

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Captain Junior Johnson begins his role as chief of North Augusta Public Safety on Jan. 1.

He was announced as the new chief on Nov. 15.

Current Chief John Thomas took over the position in 2009 and started with over 20 years of experience in the field. He announced his end-of-the-year retirement in September.

Johnson says he has big shoes to fill.

“He’s done an excellent job over the past 14 and a half years, setting the example, modeling integrity. I hope to pick that up and run with it just like he has,” he said.

Growing up in the North Augusta area, he has over 20 years of experience serving the community in public safety.

He began his career in 1999 at the fire department, making his way up to his current role as patrol captain with the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

In those 20 years, he says he’s learned the importance of integrity in law enforcement.

“The public puts a lot of trust in the public safety profession. We do police and fire. They’re two very noble professions and it’s very important that you live your life and work your work that way,” said Johnson.

It’s no secret North Augusta is growing. He says as the city grows, it’s important public safety grows with it, but not entirely at the expense of taxpayers.

“One of the things that we’d like to look for is to find alternative ways to fund some of this expansion through the use of grants,” said Johnson.

When he hits the ground running in just under 60 days, his biggest goal is to continue strengthening the bond between the community and public safety.

“Usually when people have to call the police department, it’s one of the worst days of their lives and when they have to make that call and someone shows up and it’s a familiar face it just lets them feel more comfortable and know that we’re there and we care about them,’ said Johnson.

Over the past few years, crime in the city hasn’t changed much.

He’s hoping the increased visibility will lower the numbers.

