N. Augusta city council approves boat dock, overlook funding near amphitheater

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The North Augusta City Council has unanimously approved $950,000 to go towards a new boat dock and overlook along the Savannah River.

The new additions will be near the Sharon Jones Amphitheater as a part of the project for the amphitheater.

The American Rescue Plan will fund $600,000, while $350,000 will come from the Aiken County Watercraft Tax which helps fund Langley Park Pond and the Savannah River.

In April, North Augusta leaders looked to add an expansion to Riverside Village. The plan included adding more seats, restrooms, and a boat dock at the Sharon Jones Amphitheater.

City Councilman Eric Presnell said it was all a part of a bigger plan.

“The restrooms will be more than just restrooms. It’s also a kind of hangout room for some of the bands when they perform. When they come out here, you know, we have to rely on some of the restaurants giving them some space and things like that,” he said in April.

