Longest gas price decline streak in over a year ahead of Thanksgiving

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As millions of drivers prepare to travel for the holiday, gas prices hit the longest streak of decline in over a year, according to GasBuddy.

For the ninth consecutive week, the nation’s average price of gasoline has declined, falling 6.2 cents from a week ago to $3.27 per gallon yesterday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 12 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“GasBuddy now counts over 65,000 stations with a price of $2.99 per gallon or lower, while 11 states are seeing average prices below $3. In addition, we could see five more states join the sub-$3 club by Thanksgiving. The fall in gas prices, largely seasonal due to weakening gasoline demand, could extend for another week or two, leading to potentially the lowest gas prices since 2021 by Christmas.”

The national average is down 25.9 cents from a month ago and 36.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

On Tuesday, the average price in Augusta-Aiken was $2.73. Aiken-Edgefield was 10 cents higher at $2.83.

Georgia’s current price average on Tuesday is $2.81, whereas South Carolina’s price is $2.93.

Key findings from GasBuddy’s 2023 Thanksgiving Travel Survey:

19% of respondents said they chose not to travel this year because inflation made fitting travel into their budget difficult

46% ranked gas prices as the most important factor when choosing a pitstop, compared to convenience/location, which was most important last year

Over half of respondents, 55% said they will be using a cash back or loyalty program to save money on gas when they fill up

Most plan to begin their trip Wednesday, 11/22 or Thursday, 11/23, and leave between 8 to 11 a.m.

Of those choosing to take a road trip this year, 92% said they also traveled by car for Thanksgiving last year

39% of Americans said they are more interested in owning an EV than last year

Of those more interested in owning an EV, 18- to 29-year-olds saw the most interest at 44%

As of Tuesday, prices in Augusta averaged $2.74 per gallon, down six cents from a week earlier, while the average in Aiken and Edgefield counties dropped four cents to $2.85.

Georgia’s gas price on Tuesday averaged $2.84 per gallon, down five cents from last week and down 33 cents from a year ago.

South Carolina prices dropped only one cent, averaging $2.96 on Tuesday. Although, that’s 34 cents down from last year, according to AAA.

“However, with the big drop in price, motorists are not seeing all stations lower prices as quickly and should remember to check their phone for the lowest prices before filling up,” De Haan says.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.