Invasive yellow-legged hornets spread to South Carolina

CLEMSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the first time, an invasive yellow-legged hornets have been found in South Carolina.

The first U.S. nest was discovered in August in the Savannah area , followed by three more in the same area in following weeks.

The South Carolina hornet was captured Nov. 9 in Jasper County, and the finding was confirmed by the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service on Nov. 16.

Anyone who suspects they have spotted a yellow-legged hornet should report it at www.clemson.edu/public/regulatory/plant-industry/invasive/ylh.html.

The hornets, which feed on bees and are seen as a threat to agricultural pollination and honey production, are thought to have hitched a ride on a ship into the Savannah area.

One yellow-legged hornet is capable of killing an entire colony of honey bees.

ABOUT THE HORNETS:

The yellow-legged hornet is native to Southeast Asia and has established itself in most of Europe and areas of the Middle East and Asia. The hornet builds egg-shaped paper nests above ground and often in trees. The nest can be large and house an average of 6,000 workers.

“South Carolina has a robust beekeeping industry and an enthusiastic beekeeping hobbyist community. Bees are also essential to the state’s agriculture industry and the safety of our food supply as pollinators. This is why it is so important that South Carolina citizens remain vigilant and report sightings,” said Steven Long, assistant director of the Clemson Department of Plant Industry.

While the detection does not necessarily indicate that yellow-legged hornets have established habitat in the state, hornets know no borders.

“The yellow-legged hornet is a predatory insect that has been reported to attack western honeybee colonies and has become a serious pest of beekeeping operations where it has been introduced,” said Ben Powell, who directs Clemson Cooperative Extension’s Apiary and Pollinator program. “Establishment of this exotic pest in the U.S. would pose a significant threat to our already embattled beekeeping enterprises.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.