Injuries reported after crash on Deans Bridge at Etterlee Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are investigating an accident between a tractor-trailer and a garbage truck on Deans Bridge Road at Etterlee Road.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says the accident was reported at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday. Minor injuries were reported, officials say.

As of 3:45 p.m., the southbound lanes are closed. Please use caution when driving in this area.

Motorists are asked to use an alternate route if possible.

