Indictments to be announced in S.C. prison smuggling scandal

COLUMBIA, S.C. - At 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson will hold a news conference where he will announce new state grand jury indictments.

Officials said the indictments are on crimes involving prison inmates using contraband, such as cellphones.

Prior to the news conference, bond hearings for inmates allegedly using phones to commit several violent acts were held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Richland County Courthouse.

The indictments come weeks after an investigation disabled or seized hundreds of cellphones that had been smuggled in by correctional officers.

Then about a week and a half ago, authorities conducted surprise random searches of prison employees as they reported for work.

The surprise search was part of an effort that South Carolina Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling calls a “zero tolerance campaign.”

The CSRA has three South Carolina state prisons – in Trenton, McCormick and Allendale.

The prison in McCormick, especially, has seen a problem with smuggling, some of it by drone. In July, seven employees were charged in wide-ranging investigations of sex with inmates, money laundering, smuggling contraband and more .

