Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Indictments to be announced in S.C. prison smuggling scandal

Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. - At 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson will hold a news conference where he will announce new state grand jury indictments.

Officials said the indictments are on crimes involving prison inmates using contraband, such as cellphones.

Prior to the news conference, bond hearings for inmates allegedly using phones to commit several violent acts were held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Richland County Courthouse.

The indictments come weeks after an investigation disabled or seized hundreds of cellphones that had been smuggled in by correctional officers.

MORE | 3 arrested in smuggling attempt at Augusta Medical Prison

Then about a week and a half ago, authorities conducted surprise random searches of prison employees as they reported for work.

The surprise search was part of an effort that South Carolina Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling calls a “zero tolerance campaign.”

The CSRA has three South Carolina state prisons – in Trenton, McCormick and Allendale.

The prison in McCormick, especially, has seen a problem with smuggling, some of it by drone. In July, seven employees were charged in wide-ranging investigations of sex with inmates, money laundering, smuggling contraband and more.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Barnes
Grovetown Middle School teacher arrested on S.C. warrant
Anthony Orlando Jones
Arrest made in Bleakley Street fatal shooting
Reagan Anderson, 27
Orangeburg County town reacts to teacher’s alleged trysts
This Thomson neighborhood was the scene of a shooting that calimed a teenage boy's life.
‘A lot of gun violence’: Thomson neighbors react to teen shooting
John Anthony Lowden Jr.
Mental health patient jumps out of ambulance and runs away

Latest News

Corporal Lucas Watts
S.C. sheriff says ‘miracle’ saved deputy shot in head
Stay safe, donate, and celebrate during Thanksgiving week
Stay safe, donate, and celebrate during Thanksgiving week
Leta Brooks Hays and her father, Frank Perry
Why Ga. woman is encouraging others to be organ donors
Rosalynn Carter
Habitat for Humanity remembers life, work of Rosalynn Carter