Have you seen this man wanted in sexual conduct with minor?

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for the community’s help in locating a male wanted on multiple offenses of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Frank Holmes, 38, is wanted on three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, the department says.

Officials say he is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has a mix of red, blond and black hair and brown eyes.

Holmes is known to be in the Aiken and Greenwood area, authorities say.

Anyone with information, contact the Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620 or submit an anonymous tip HERE.

Also in Aiken, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Dayzon Nakarr Padgett, 23, of Beech Island. He is wanted on two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor second degree, sexual exploitation of a minor first degree, and sexual exploitation of a minor second degree.

