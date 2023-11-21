Habitat for Humanity remembers life, work of Rosalynn Carter

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter was a strong voice for many causes.

She helped countless homeowners and was often seen by her husband’s side in hard hats, elevating an issue dear to their hearts.

“Really a driver for impact, that’s how we remember her. Just a really committed supporter of our mission,” said Alan Ferguson, CEO and president of Atlanta Habitat for Humanity.

For more than three decades, she and former President Jimmy Carter dedicated their time to Habitat for Humanity and opened doors for families around the world and in the U.S.

Habitat for Humanity representatives said the Carters helped renovate and repair more than 4,300 Habitat homes.

The two brought awareness to affordable housing through their volunteer work with the nonprofit.

Rosalynn’s commitment to improving housing conditions didn’t slow in recent decades as she traveled to places like Thailand, Haiti and Canada to help people build a better life for people.

Ferguson said the Carters’ lifelong commitment is a model to live by.

“An excellent example of no matter who you are, no matter what age you are, no matter where you come from, there are ways that you can give,” said Ferguson.

“We grieve the loss of Mrs. Carter and our prayers are with President Carter and their family. Mrs. Carter has helped change the lives of thousands of homeowners, empowered countless women and inspired millions of people. Over the years, she has blessed us with her compassion for serving others and commitment to improving housing conditions,” Jonathan Reckford, CEO of Habitat for Humanity International, said.

