Foster program helps animals find fur-ever home for Thanksgiving

Augusta Animal Services
Augusta Animal Services(wrdw)
By Will Volk
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Animal Services is holding a “Home for the Holidays” promotion.

It means you can take a dog or cat out of the shelter for a few days to help the shelter over Thanksgiving.

“The pound isn’t as nice of a home,” said Lara Moore.

This Thanksgiving, she wants to share her home with one of the dogs at the shelter.

“We had seen online that they had a lot and so we just decided that we were gonna come down and see who they had,” she said.

Augusta Animal Services doesn’t have as many as they did. Many of the cages are empty now.

MORE | Toaste Augusta hosts free dinner for the community

About thirty animals have already been fostered as part of their “Home for the Holidays” program.

“The animals that are here can have double, triple cages so they can run back and forth, get more exercise, and it’s less wear and tear as far as the staff having to clean, feed, and take care of the animals,” said Deputy Director Crystal Eskola.

Eskola says they see temporary homes turn into forever homes all the time.

“This program has an over 80% chance of the people falling in love and actually keeping the animals, even those who don’t necessarily plan to keep them will fall in love and not want to bring them back,” she said.

Moore didn’t even get out the door before falling in love.

“Then we met her, and we decided to keep her,” said Moore, referring to a dog named Sunshine.

Moore’s dog, Percy, will have a new friend as Sunshine leaves the shelter, and it’s not just for Thanksgiving.

“She’s sweet, so I think it’s gonna be good,” said Moore.

You can still take home an animal for the holiday on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The shelter will provide you with everything you need for free.

At last check, there are still about twenty animals available.

