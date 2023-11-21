Carter’s family physician speaks on the health of the former president

PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - As WALB honors and celebrates the life of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, the Carter family physician said he’s now focused on President Jimmy Carter’s health.

“President and Mrs. Carter are very devoted to each other, very worried about each other all the time, and it’s just sad to see her go,” said Dr. Michael Raines, the Carter’s family physician.

Raines was the one who made the call for Jimmy to go into hospice care 9 months ago, with agreement from the former president and his family. And just Friday, he made that same call for Mrs. Carter, not expecting her to go so soon. Rosalynn was diagnosed with dementia six months ago.

“The unfortunate thing sometimes about hospice is that especially with the dementia patients, they will rapidly accelerate and decline as she did,” he said.

In spite of their health, Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter had managed to make a few public appearances, their most recent one being at the Plains Peanut Festival in September. The oldest living president has been through countless health scares from his 2015 cancer diagnosis to experiencing serious falls in 2019 that led to him needing surgeries. Before going into hospice care, Jimmy was in and out of the hospital.

Despite all of that, Raines said the passing of Jimmy’s wife of 77 years will be the biggest health challenge he faces.

“I’m sure he’ll try to work through this, but it’s such a big loss for him,” he said.

With Jimmy’s love of his life gone, Raines said he fears Jimmy may not have the same drive to keep fighting during his time in hospice care.

“Sometimes people that had been married for a long period of time, and they have a very strong dependency on each other, not only in love but in relationship and friendship when one of them passes away it’s not long until the other one goes,” he said.

In this time of loss, Raines reflected on the Carters’ push for rural healthcare in the Plains.

The Mercer Medecine Clinic has been around for over 50 years, but in 2018 it closed down due to the lack of providers to the ratio of patients who needed that health care. That same year, the Carters pushed to open the clinic back up with the help of Mercer University so that people in this area could get health resources.

“It’s very fortunate that Plains and this area had President Carter here to push for some return of primary care in this area,” Raines said.

The clinic is not only serving Plains residents but also people from surrounding counties like Americus and Leesburg. With some local hospitals closing in areas like Cuthbert and Richmond, the clinic is also picking up the slack and filling the gap in resources in those areas.

Carter’s local push for rural healthcare mirrored Rosalynn’s advocacy work in mental health and caregiving. According to the CDC, rural Americans are at a greater risk for poor health outcomes because of limited resources.

“They are down to earth. They never meet a stranger. They love Plains, and that’s one of the best things that could have happened to this area was them to come back here and use this as a base operation for all their humanitarian work,” Raines said.

Now with the passing of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, Dr. Raines says her lasting impact on rural healthcare will be felt throughout many generations.

“It’s a sad time for the country,” Raines said.

