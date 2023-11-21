$5K reward still stands for info on double-slaying of Augusta couple

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Nearly three years after a double-murder of an elderly Augusta couple, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public of the $5,000 reward for information.

On Feb. 17, 2021, around 3:24 p.m., Hilton Turner Sr. and Jeannette Turner were found shot to death in their home at 126 E. Hale St.

No closure nor justice, and their family is still waiting for answers.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office believes the Turners were killed sometime after 6:40 p.m. on Feb. 16.

Officials say the Turners were both retired, upstanding members of the community. Jeannette was mostly bedridden and was cared for by her husband.

In May of 2021, authorities first announced this reward.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the assistance of the community with identifying those responsible.

In February of 2022, we spoke to the Turner’s children as they work to come to terms with the loss.

The Turner family told us the grief is still in their hearts, but hope someone will have the courage to come forward with information about the brutal double murder.

“You took everything from our family when you wiped out Hilton Turner and Jeanette Turner,” their daughter Belinda Baker said. “Everything was taken from our family. We are devastated.”

Their children put up a reward of $5,000 to anyone who comes forward with any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for this crime.

The family says the couple was married for 55 years, and the two were loved by so many.

“Whoever did this is still out there. They don’t know, and we don’t know,” said Baker.

The slayings shocked neighbors at the time.

HOW TO HELP If you know anything that may solve this case, call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

“I just don’t know what to say. I’m hurt ... and just at a loss for words,” Alvin Bush said at the time.

He and his mother, Lula Bush, have lived on Hale Street for more than 20 years.

“Mr. and Mrs. Turner were great neighbors, and they are truly going to be missed,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.