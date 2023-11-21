Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

3 teens arrested in slaying of Thomson 14-year-old

By Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three teenagers have been arrested in connection to the fatal Thomson shooting where a 14-year-old was shot in the head, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

On Friday, Dequadrez Walker, 18, and Camerin McNair, 15, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and gang charges.

MORE | ‘A lot of gun violence’: Thomson neighbors react to teen slaying

The victim, Jonathan Johnson, 14, died Saturday at 11:31 a.m. from a gunshot wound to the head.

After Johnson’s death, the case was upgraded to a homicide investigation, and additional warrants of felony murder were obtained for Walker and McNair.

Walker was taken to the McDuffie County Jail and McNair was taken to the Augusta Youth Detention Center.

On Monday, Teyiceazhia Williams, 16, was also arrested and charged with felony murder for her involvement. She is also being held in the Augusta Youth Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. last Tuesday in the 500 block of Anderson Avenue.

The incident leaves one family and the rest of the community in mourning at a time when many families are coming together.

MORE | Mom continues fight for justice over trans daughter’s murder

Benji Cranford, mayor-elect of Thomson, says he’s hurt by the news.

“I am keeping the family and all of Thomson’s youth in my prayers,” he said Monday. “You don’t have the be an elected official to be disappointed with this news. All of Thomson is hurting due to this senseless crime. I promise when my administration is sworn in, the youth will be on our priority list.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Barnes
Grovetown Middle School teacher arrested on S.C. warrant
Reagan Anderson, 27
Orangeburg County town reacts to teacher’s alleged trysts
Anthony Orlando Jones
Arrest made in Bleakley Street fatal shooting
Deputry confrontation at Augusta shooting scene.
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: ‘I was literally stunned’: Deputy hit with flashlight speaks out
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Aiken County crash sends 4 to hospital, blocks traffic on I-20

Latest News

Augusta Animal Services
Foster program helps animals find fur-ever home for Thanksgiving
Thomson 13-year-old in ICU after being shot in head, GBI says
‘A lot of gun violence’: Thomson neighbors react to teen shooting
Good Grits community dinner
Toaste Augusta hosts free dinner for the community
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Injuries reported after crash on Deans Bridge at Etterlee Road