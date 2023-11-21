3 teens arrested in slaying of Thomson 14-year-old

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three teenagers have been arrested in connection to the fatal Thomson shooting where a 14-year-old was shot in the head, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

On Friday, Dequadrez Walker, 18, and Camerin McNair, 15, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and gang charges.

The victim, Jonathan Johnson, 14, died Saturday at 11:31 a.m. from a gunshot wound to the head.

After Johnson’s death, the case was upgraded to a homicide investigation, and additional warrants of felony murder were obtained for Walker and McNair.

Walker was taken to the McDuffie County Jail and McNair was taken to the Augusta Youth Detention Center.

On Monday, Teyiceazhia Williams, 16, was also arrested and charged with felony murder for her involvement. She is also being held in the Augusta Youth Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. last Tuesday in the 500 block of Anderson Avenue.

The incident leaves one family and the rest of the community in mourning at a time when many families are coming together.

Benji Cranford, mayor-elect of Thomson, says he’s hurt by the news.

“I am keeping the family and all of Thomson’s youth in my prayers,” he said Monday. “You don’t have the be an elected official to be disappointed with this news. All of Thomson is hurting due to this senseless crime. I promise when my administration is sworn in, the youth will be on our priority list.”

