2-vehicle crash injures 2, causes traffic block on I-20

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - At least two people have been injured during a car crash on I-20 that blocked the road and caused traffic on Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

Aiken County dispatch confirms the call came in at 5:59 a.m. that at least two vehicles were involved in a crash on I-20 westbound mile marker 11 right before the ramp.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and Aiken County deputies were on the way to the blocked road and traffic backup, dispatch confirms.

Dispatch says the crash did entrap and injure at least two people.

We are heading to the scene and will update you with more information. Please use caution in the area.

